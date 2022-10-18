AMD Ryzen 7000 production slows due to lack of interest in the CPUs

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs were poised to make a big splash by introducing DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 support, but it seems as though the new processors are struggling to get a foothold. Retailer stock is at an all time high as interest in the latest generation seems to have plummeted, which has reportedly caused team red to adjust its production plan to make fewer Zen 4 CPUs moving forward.

It’s quite the change in landscape following unprecedented levels of demand that made the best gaming CPU hard to come by over the past couple of years, but not an entirely unsurprising one. According to an internal report, Wccftech claims that AMD blames a generally bleak forecast across the entire gaming PC market, which could affect other brands and products but seems to have hit AMD the hardest in the short-term.

AMD Ryzen 7000 performance woes with Windows 11 sure won’t have helped matters, even if reception was broadly positive for the new CPUs, but it’s the cost of upgrading that’s a true point of pain for many. Moving to the new AM5 chipset to accommodate all the new features strongarms gamers into purchasing a new motherboard and compatible DDR5 RAM alongside the processor, which collectively isn’t an easy price to swallow. Even if you’re avoiding the cost of the best gaming motherboard, budget models in the B650 series are still noticeably pricier than their previous generation counterparts.

Usually, it’s either the entry-level or mid-range model that leads the charge in a CPU series, but the same report states that the $549 USD Ryzen 9 7900X is the hottest chip in the range across the globe. This is mainly because there’s little reason for people to upgrade. The latest 13th gen Intel Core processors are backwards compatible with olders 600 series motherboards and those in the AMD ecosystem will get more for their money upgrading to a Ryzen 7 5800X3D than a Ryzen 5 7600X or 7 7700X.