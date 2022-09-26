AMD Ryzen 7000 reviews – our roundup of the critics’ scores

AMD Ryzen 7000 reviews are piling in ahead of the processor series’ release date, with less than 24 hours to go until you can grab a Zen 4 CPU for your gaming PC. While team red has already shared internal benchmarks for its new chips, we can now see how well its performance claims hold up under critics’ scrutiny.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series could be the best gaming CPU lineup to launch this year, but we won’t know for sure until 13th Gen Inel Core processors, otherwise known as Raptor Lake, launch later this year.

That said, there’s still plenty to love about team red’s new desktop series including support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0, the latter allowing the chips to run the best SSDs for gaming at their maximum speed.

Without further ado, let’s check out those AMD Ryzen 7000 reviews:

The consensus appears to be that the AMD Ryzen 7000 series is a marked improvement over the previous generation, delivering significantly higher levels of performance across all kinds of applications, including gaming.

We’ll have our own reviews of the various models in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more on these new processors!