AMD Ryzen 7000 gaming CPU range is now available to buy

New AMD Ryzen 7000 chips have officially arrived, and you can now grab the gaming CPU refresh online. The lineup’s debut follows its announcement at CES 2023, but you’ll have to wait a little longer for team red’s beefier X3D processors.

The fight for the best gaming CPU crown is neverending, and AMD is relentlessly trying to cover all bases. While Intel Raptor Lake contenders are putting up a hell of a fight, Zen 4 could go up against current-gen rivals and the blue team’s upcoming Meteor Lake armada. That said, 2023 kicks off with a focus on price and efficiency rather than raw performance, and AMD Ryzen 7000 looks to boast both the former attributes.

The trio of non-X Zen 4 7000 CPUs includes the AMD Ryzen 9 7900, 7 7700, and 5 7600, with prices starting at $229 USD. The leader of the pack is equipped with 12 cores and speeds up to 5.4GHz, while its eight and six-core siblings come armed with respective 5.3 and 5.1 boost clocks. As for power, all three chips come with a 65W TDP – a significant difference compared to 7000X.

Of course, if you’re looking to build the best gaming PC possible using AMD parts, you’re likely holding out for Ryzen 7000X3D alternatives. The company says the chips will serve as the “ultimate gaming processors,” claiming up to 29% faster performance Intel i9-13000K across various esports games. We’re still waiting for an official release date, but at least the non-X newcomers can fill the gap for now.