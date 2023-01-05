AMD Ryzen 7000X3D chips enter the gaming CPU ring next month

Upgraded Ryzen 7000 chips are on the way, as AMD just announced a shiny new Ryzen 7000X3D CPU collection. The revamped processor range is set to guzzle less power than the red team’s X-series, but the frontrunner will also potentially outperform Intel’s Raptor Lake flagship across various games.

At CES 2023, AMD outlined its plans to snag the best gaming CPU crown with a new squad of Zen 4 combatants. Non-X newcomers include 12, 8, and 6-core variants, with prices starting at $229 USD for the latter Ryzen 5 7600. Of course, the low-powered variants are accompanied by three X3D models, all of which promise to be the “ultimate gaming processor.”

Equipped with a 5.7Ghz boost clock, 16 cores, and 140MB cache, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D heads up the CPU pack. According to team red’s in-house benchmarks, the chip is up to 29% faster than the Intel i9-13000K in esports games like Rainbow Six: Siege and Horizon Zero Dawn while playing at 1080p, something that’ll matter to anything trying to boost fps using the best gaming PC.

As for the rest of AMD’s CPU specs, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is armed with 12-cores and a 5.7Ghz boost clock, while the Ryzen 7 7800X3D scales things back to 8-cores and 5Ghz. All six Zen 4 options are expected to arrive in February, alongside a new RDNA 3 gaming laptop GPU lineup that’ll challenge Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile CPU. We’re still waiting for specific pricing and a solid release date, so watch this space.