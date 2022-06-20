Some AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs may support DDR4 RAM after all

Published:

AMD

Upgrading your gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPU may not be such a costly affair after all, as new reports claim that team red might be planning to launch DDR4 compatible chips. Leaks suggest that these processors won’t be destined for the upcoming AM5 platform and will instead find a home on AM4 motherboards.

This information comes as the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 news nugget from reliable leaker Greymon55, who claims that the company “plans to have AM4 DDR4 compatible Zen 4 products.” Processors of this nature aren’t entirely unexpected, as the company described AM4 as a “great platform that will continue for many years to come” at its Computex presentation earlier this year.

However, Greymon55 is quick to note, however, that DDR4 compatible Zen 4 CPUs are “just a plan” at this stage, and the leaker is “not sure if [they’ll] be available” to buy. For now, we should all take this news with a pinch of salt and keep our fingers crossed for those hoping to stay on the AM4 platform a while longer and save themselves from a costly DDR5 gaming RAM upgrade.

Zen 4 chips will undoubtedly rank among the best gaming CPUs from AMD this year, competition from Intel Raptor Lake could snuff team red’s plans for domination of the processor market.

