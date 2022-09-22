AMD Ryzen 9 7950X performance breaks benchmark world records

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X performance benchmarks are already hitting the internet ahead of the processor’s release date next week, and it’s shaping up to be an absolute powerhouse. Team red’s flagship has broken not one but four world records, which is even more impressive considering these results were all achieved with just standard liquid cooling.

According to benchmark results listed on HWBot (via Hot Hardware), the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is unmatched in 7-Zip and across several versions of Cinebench. In the latest revision of the latter, the flagship Ryzen 7000 chip scored a whopping 40,498 points in multi-core testing, with a clock speed of 5.40GHz.

While this doesn’t give us any indication of how the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X will stack up against other processors while running games, it’s very likely that it will rank among top tier chips. That is, of course, if it doesn’t simply take best gaming CPU crown for itself.

With the AMD Ryzen 7000 release date less than a week away, we won’t have to wait long now to find out just how well these processors perform. However, the promise of Intel Raptor Lake processors that are also scheduled to launch later this year, should probably prompt you to delay your gaming PC upgrade until we can compare the two CPU lines.