New AMD Ryzen 9000 CPU series confirmed, thanks to Gigabyte

There’s no beating around the bush anymore, as the existence of AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors has been plainly acknowledged for the first time. However, this reveal of sorts hasn’t come from AMD directly. Instead, it’s come as part of a round of BIOS updates, with Gigabyte now joining other manufacturers in preparing their Socket AM5 motherboards for launch.

Expected to be built using the latest AMD processor microarchitecture, Zen 5, the Ryzen 9000 series is poised to succeed current generation champions on our best gaming CPU list. They’re not only expected to offer higher levels of performance compared to their 7000 and 8000 series counterparts, but they will also be compatible with existing AM5 motherboards, subject to BIOS updates.

It’s these BIOS updates that have led Gigabyte to let slip an official word of sorts on the Ryzen 9000 series. While the likes of Asus and MSI made the effort to obfuscate the brand name, Gigabyte has gone right ahead and said the quiet part out loud.

As part of a new press release, Gigabyte outright confirmed that this beta BIOS is “for the coming AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors boot-up support on Gigabyte AM5 X670, B650, A620 motherboards.”

As Computex 2024 draws closer, so does AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su’s keynote at the exhibition. During 2023’s event, the company announced the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, with the first Ryzen 7000 series CPUs similarly entering the spotlight in the previous year. As such, Computex 2024 seems like the most likely time for AMD to properly reveal the Ryzen 9000 series.

Until then, give our Ryzen 5 7600X review a read to refresh your mind on how Zen 4 shaped up when it first hit the scene. Alternatively, check out our Ryzen 5 8600G review, where we check out one of AMD’s latest CPUs with an integrated Radeon GPU.