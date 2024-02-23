AMD looks set to reveal Zen 5 CPUs at Computex 2024

With AMD CEO Lisa Su scheduled to deliver the opening keynote of Computex 2024, a reveal of new Ryzen 9000 CPUs seems likely.

Mark your calendars, as it appears official details on the next gen AMD Zen 5 CPU range will be shared by the company itself this summer at Computex 2024. Mirroring her efforts two years ago, CEO Dr Lisa Su is set to take the stage at the convention once again and deliver the opening keynote of the show.

When it comes to the best gaming CPU, the Zen 4 microarchitecture has placed AMD comfortably ahead of competing options from Intel. However, these new chips should provide even greater levels of processor performance, with expected increases in IPC (instructions per clock) thanks to specification bumps.

Announced via the official Computex website, Dr Lisa Su will take to the stage on June 3, 2024 and present the opening keynote. The reasons why this situation will likely amount to a Zen 5 reveal are multiple, but key among them is that this announcement would mirror the Zen 4 announcement, back in 2022, which also took place at the Taiwanese tech convention.

Outside of this keynote announcement, however, we’ve seen multiple leaks and rumors that suggest a Zen 5 launch window is in the works for Q4 of 2024. Then there’s the fact that AMD appears to have settled into the habit of releasing a new architecture every two years, starting from Zen 3 (Ryzen 5000) onwards.

If we’re lucky, we may also catch a glimpse at some early RDNA 4 performance, as we’re almost two years out from the launch of the first RDNA 3 graphics cards too. Much as this point amounts to little more than speculation, I’m sure all of us would love a peek at the AMD GPU with RTX 4080 performance for half the price that’s long been rumored.

These new processors will be compatible with existing AM5 motherboards, following a BIOS update, with AMD having previously committing itself to supporting the socket until at least 2025. However, we shouldn’t be surprised if it’s able to extend its lifespan given how many new chips it’s thrown at AM4 since its successor’s arrival.

Check out our Ryzen 7 7800X3D review to learn more about AMD’s current top performing processor. Stay tuned for official coverage from whatever emerges from Lisa Su’s keynote, be it Zen 5, RDNA 4, or something entirely unexpected.

