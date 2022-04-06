AMD Ryzen CPU overclock bug in Radeon software under investigation

Following initial reports that Radeon software is tinkering with user’s AMD Ryzen CPU settings without their knowledge, AMD has now formally acknowledged the issue. The company hasn’t yet given any estimation as to when we can expect a fix for the problem, but it’s likely that one will be deployed as quickly as possible.

“We are aware of an issue in the AMD software suite that is adjusting certain AMD Ryzen CPU settings for some users,” says an AMD representative in a statement provided to Tom’s Hardware. The company also says it’s currently in the process of “investigating” the issue and will share more information “as soon as [it’s] able.”

For now, the best course of action you can take if you have a gaming PC equipped with a Radeon graphics card and Ryzen processor is to avoid applying GPU profiles. While the risk of damage to your components via this overclock bug is slim thanks to numerous protections found in the best gaming CPUs, a little caution never hurts anyone.

It’s unfortunate that the latest version of Radeon software, now known simply as ‘AMD software’ is encumbered with this troubling issue as it comes packed with some undeniably useful features. The most exciting of which is Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) which allows users with the company’s best graphics cards to implement FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling into any game at a driver-level.

If you’re looking for a more substantial way to boost fps, however, you should save up your cash for the upcoming RDNA 3 graphics card releases due to launch later this year.