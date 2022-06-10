AMD Zen 5 CPUs now have an official release date window

AMD Zen 5 is now officially a thing, and the company’s future gen chips are scheduled to arrive in two years’ time. The red team includes its best gaming CPU contender in a new roadmap alongside upcoming Zen 3+ and Zen 4 lineups, including gaming PC and laptop variants.

Revealed during the company’s Financial Analyst Day 2022, the AMD Zen 5 roadmap doesn’t cover the CPU range’s potential release date, price, specs, or benchmarks. Previous rumours suggest they could use TSMC 3nm process, replacing Zen 4’s 5nm nodes.

AMD has shared roadmaps for future ‘Strix Point’ APUs and desktop ‘Granite Ridge’ CPUs, all of which are expected to release between now and 2024. In addition, the company’s release graphic also confirms Zen 4 Threadripper chips are on the horizon, and updated Zen 3+ laptop processors will also pop up down the line.

While the prospect of Zen 5 is intriguing, it’s perhaps wiser to reserve your excitement for AMD Zen 4, as CEO Dr Lisa Su says we should hear more in the coming months. A next-gen processor has seemingly already made its way into enthusiast palms, as one modder has shared delidded photos that resemble Fallout 4 junk.

The gaming PC giant hasn’t provided solid release dates for any of its upcoming chips, so it’s hard to estimate exactly when Zen 5 CPUs will show up. The future gen processor’s potential ETA means it should show up in time to help Zen 4 compete with Intel’s Meteor Lake, which is expected to “reluctantly” release in 2023.