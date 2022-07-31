Truck Simulator 1.45 update improves multiplayer mod support

A new Truck Simulator 1.45 update is here with improved multiplayer mod support for the games on both sides of the pond. Both Euro Truck Sim 2 and American Truck Simulator have been updated to version 1.45, and among the highlights is a fix to allow players to join a convoy in the multiplayer games without being required to download all of the mods the host player is using.

Developer SCS Software says the team has implemented “a solution to allow you to join convoy sessions without the need to have all of the required modifications of the host’s session.” It notes that in most cases, you will simply not see the modifications that are missing in your game, but for certain things which are required (such as a player driving a modified vehicle model) you will see a coloured placeholder box.

Also included in the update are several extra realism-focused tweaks, including a rain sensor that can automatically adapt your wiper speed on the fly in reaction and an option to hide the red ‘X’ barriers that appear to indicate an undriveable section of road or turnoff. SCS does add that “we urge players to take care and follow the correct route, as the invisible barriers will still exist and appear for a short time if you hit them!”

In addition, players will now be able to purchase their own cistern trailers (including silos, dry bulk tanks, and fuel tanks) rather than hiring them on a per-delivery basis. There are also a couple of more dramatic location updates coming to both games, though these are obviously distinct to each version.

On the US side of things, Cody and the US-14 highway have been added to American Truck Sim’s Wyoming DLC, allowing players to experience the beauty of Yellowstone National Park. Meanwhile on the other side of the Atlantic, ETS2’s Hanover is seeing a full rework with a new city layout and the inclusion of the iconic Hanover Messe trade hall “almost in 1:1 scale.”

You can find the full 1.45 patch details for both American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2 on the SCS Software website.

American Truck Simulator’s Montana expansion is set to release on August 4. If that’s not enough truckin’ for you, check out our list of the best truck games on PC for even more ways to get your 18-wheeler fix.