American Truck Simulator Montana DLC release date set for August

Set your GPS to Billings, because it’s time to head to Montana. It will be soon, anyway – American Truck Simulator’s Montana expansion release date has been announced for August 4, which means one of the best truck games on PC is about to get one state bigger.

Montana will be adding a bunch of new features to American Truck Simulator, and it’s a bit of a trip back in time for developer SCS Software, which included a map of Thompson Falls, Montana, in its 2011 game Extreme Trucker 2.

Montana features miles of rugged mountain wilderness, with hot springs and glacial lakes dotting its highways and byways. There’s plenty of industry, too, including forestry and refining – and that means there are loads of jobs for enterprising owner-operators.

Here’s the latest trailer:

As with American Truck Simulator’s other expansions, it’s almost uncanny to see how well the look and feel of small-town America is captured in the sim. SCS Software, which is based in Prague, obviously does a lot of homework for these, and it’s paid off.

You can wishlist Montana on Steam now, and it’ll be available for purchase August 4. While the price isn’t listed yet, other state DLCs have run $11.99 USD / £9.99 GBP at launch, so you can probably expect Montana to be priced similarly.