2023’s best horror game is having its biggest Steam sale yet

Amnesia The Bunker was one of the best pure horror experiences of last year. It came up against giants like Resident Evil 4, Dead Space, and Alan Wake 2, but Frictional Games’ immersive sim take on the long-running series was by far the scariest game I played in 2023. It’s just you, a spooky WW1 bunker with items to aid your survival, and a monster. If you haven’t played it yet, the game is currently having its biggest Steam sale ever, and I can’t recommend it enough.

Amnesia The Bunker is a stressful horror game. The biggest compliment I can give is that sometimes it isn’t even fun, as the adrenaline and stress from having just two bullets left in your revolver while a terrifying creature crawls around you is so intense that nothing else matters. When this tension is released though, and you’re safe in the generator room, doors locked and lights on, there’s nothing else like it.

There’s a little bit of Resident Evil’s Spencer Mansion and a whole lot of the interlacing systems that make immersive sims so great in Amnesia The Bunker, and these combine with the incredible setting and atmosphere to make one of 2023’s best games. There’s even an Amnesia The Bunker mod that makes subsequent playthroughs even harder, for more challenge.

Since launch, The Bunker has also had its own ultra-difficult Shell Shock mode, a custom mode, and plenty of new mechanics added into the game too. That first playthrough definitely won’t be your last if you’re looking for an extra challenge.

Amnesia The Bunker is on sale for 40% off until Monday, March 4 on Steam, so expect to pay $14.99 / £12.59 until then. You can find it on Steam here.

