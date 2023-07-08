The scariest Among Us skin is yours for free, but not for long

One of the best Among Us skins is back, and it’s up for grabs right now if you move fast. To celebrate the Scream 6 release date on 4K discs on July 11, Among Us developer Innersloth has once again partnered with Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media to bring back the most scream-worthy Among Us cosmetics. Even better, you can grab them for free right now in the multiplayer game – as long as you’re fast.

The Ghostface ‘Scream Mask’ and ‘Scream Robes’ cosmetics were originally available in April 2022, but only stuck around for a month before slinking back off into the metaphorical vents. Fortunately, you now have another chance to grab it if you missed it the first time around. If you want to make a terrifying impression on your friends, few skins capture that cartoonishly spooky vibe quite like the frozen howl of Ghostface’s pale, well, ghost face.

Slinking around the Among Us maps wearing this might not make you the most subtle crewmate on the ship, but it’ll certainly mark you out as one of the coolest. At least in our eyes. While it’s shown in Ghostface’s trademark black, the hood and robe will of course adjust to match your chosen in-game color as well.

If you’ve yet to catch Scream 6, it follows Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, who is being hunted by a new Ghostface while at college in New York City. It’s the latest entry in the long-running meta-horror series, which pokes fun at the slasher genre while also providing some good thrills of its own.

The Ghostface Scream Mask and Scream Robes are available for free as a login bonus in Among Us from July 7 until July 21. All you need to do is log into Among Us on your device of choice, and you’ll be rewarded with the skins to keep forever.

If you’re looking to take your games to the next level, we’ve chosen the best Among Us mods to give you plenty of different ways to play, and we’ve also picked out the best games like Among Us if you and your pals are in need of some new thrills.