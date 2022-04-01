Among Us Horse Mode is a meme-turned-April Fools event

An old Among Us meme is now a limited-time April Fool’s day attraction called Horse Mode. It’s April 1, after all, which means that you can’t trust anything you read. Unless it’s here at PCGamesN, of course, we’d never do anything of the sort. However, some game companies have thankfully abandoned the pretence of trying to pull the wool over our eyes, and instead embraced the day as a time to engage in general silliness. Such is the case with Innersloth, makers of breakout social deduction game Among Us, who have brought the horseplay with a limited one-day-only mode.

Among Us – Horse Edition is available to play right now, and sees the notorious crewmates and imposters grow a second pair of legs and take on a more equine profile.

Along with this rather cursed new look, imposters will also sport a unique kill animation and ‘neigh’ sound, which is described by the devs as “voiced by our programmer Gary, this was originally a joke filler sound until we could find a real horse sound to use. Then we realised it was much better this way.”

The team at Innersloth notes that because this was a joke side project, players may encounter some janky visuals, and the “horsemates” are only able to wear hats and visors while this mode is live. Horse Mode is scheduled to disappear at 12am UTC on April 2 (11pm BST on April 1), so be sure to get your games in while you can.

Check out the trailer below:

InnerSloth recently announced its newest Among Us crossover, with the Master Chief himself making a grand appearance in the multiplayer game. If you feel like the phenomenon passed you by and you’re worried about appearing sus to your friends, make sure to check out our Among Us imposter guide and Among Us crewmate guide and you’ll soon have the other crewmates eating from the palm of your hand.

