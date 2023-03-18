Stellar city builder Anno 1800 is free for this week, but not on Steam

Ubisoft’s excellent city-building game Anno 1800 is a free PC game for the week, but you only have a few days to take advantage and need to go outside of Steam.

Anno 1800 free week - a man with a handlebar moustache in a red waistcoat stands before a sprawling city

Anno 1800

Ubisoft’s Anno 1800 is currently celebrating its launch on consoles with a free week that extends to PC players, meaning that the city builder is temporarily a free PC game as well. If you want to take advantage of the offer, however, you’ll have to go outside of Steam as the offer only extends to the Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games store versions.

Anno 1800, as the name suggests, puts you at the helm of a civilization during the dawn of the Industrial Age. That means there’s plenty of potential to dig into the technological innovations and rapid expansion of the era. You’ll want to take advantage of diplomacy, trade routes, and maybe even warfare to ensure your success at this pivotal point of history.

Those of you who prefer to play alone will find a story-driven campaign mode along with customisable sandbox options with the potential for distinct AI opponents and randomly generated maps to keep things fresh. There’s also options for online co-op or competitive play, if you want to test your skills alongside other real players.

Anno 1800 is free to play from March 16-23. You can play either through the Epic Games store, or directly via Ubisoft Connect. If you want to keep playing after that, the game is currently 75% off on all platforms (including Steam) through March 23, and your progress can be carried over from the free week.

If you do decide to jump in, our Anno 1800 DLC guide should help you work out which expansions to check out. We’ve also picked out some of the best Anno 1800 mods, along with more of the best city-building games on PC.

