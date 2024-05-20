This 32-inch AOC gaming monitor costs just $189 now, if you’re quick

If you’ve been daydreaming about immersing your face in the glow of a massive gaming monitor, but could never quite afford it, then here’s an awesome opportunity to snag yourself a 165Hz 32-inch gaming monitor for well under $200. This Amazon gaming monitor deal is only running for a limited time, and it enables you to get an AOC C32G2 with a curved display and 165Hz refresh rate for just $189.99.

AOC is a name often found among the best gaming monitors, and for good reason. We’ve consistently found its products to offer great image quality and responsive gaming performance for good prices, and $189.99 is an excellent price for a 32-inch gaming screen, saving you $50 on this monitor’s usual MSRP. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this is only a limited time deal.

With its VA panel, the C32G2 will offer a higher contrast ratio than monitors based on IPS technology, with deep blacks, which is great for watching movies. Indeed, the static contrast ratio of the C32G2 is 3,000:1. Meanwhile, the 31.5-inch panel with its 1500R curve will fill a large chunk of your peripheral vision, making for an immersive gaming experience.

If you have an AMD GPU, such as the Radeon RX 7800 XT, then you’re also in luck, as the C32G2 supports AMD’s FreeSync variable refresh rate technology. This means the screen will synchronize its refresh rate with your GPU’s frame rate, eliminating irritating tearing artifacts in games, right down to 48fps. The C32G2 also has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz, which isn’t as fast as the 240Hz and 360Hz screens coming out now but is still quick enough for most gamers’ needs.

There are a couple of downsides. The first is that the 1,920 x 1,080 resolution of this monitor will mean pixels look quite chunky on the large 32-inch panel, and the second is that VA panels are typically less responsive than IPS panels, which can result in ghosting in very fast-paced action. As such, this monitor isn’t ideal for competitive FPS players, but it’s great for cinematic single-player gaming.

