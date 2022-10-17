Apex Legends character Catalyst is a trans woman, coming to season 15

Apex Legends character and new defensive legend Catalyst is a trans woman and will launch as part of season 15, also known as Eclipse, of the EA and Respawn free game in November.

A new Stories of the Outlands trailer shows Catalyst during her younger years on Boreas, as she and a group of friends vow to band together to protect the planet’s moon, Cleo. After attempting to stop the sinister Hammond Robotics from destroying Cleo with its mining operation, Catalyst is separated from her best friend, Margot, telling Rampart, at the end of the trailer, that she must eventually return to Boreas, likely hinting at the new map that will arrive with the Apex Legends season 15 release date on November 1.

The trailer also confirms that Catalyst is a trans woman. “You’re much stronger than you realise,” Margot says to Catalyst. “You’ve already been through so much.” “Transitioning,” Catalyst replies, “that was sort of hard.” Catalyst will serve as a defensive legend, who also has a magical level of control over “ferrofluid”, which she can supposedly manipulate to build fortifications and structures to defend her teammates.

Though Catalyst’s abilities may change before the launch of Eclipse, so far she is expected to wield the “ferro shot”, which instantly creates a ramp of hardened material that comrades can use to reach higher ground, and “iron tower”, whereby ferro rises from below Catalyst, lifting her swiftly either away from danger or towards elevated opponents. She also, potentially, has an ability called reinforce, which means any teammates standing within a certain range of her ferro structures will be able to withstand much more damage.

As we want on Catalyst’s arrival, you may want to check out our Apex Legends weapons guide, or perhaps the Apex Legends tier list to see who’s the best choice for each of your preferred playstyles. Alternatively, we have a comprehensive list of all the best FPS games out now on PC.