Apex Legends engine error prompts Respawn to swap out Olympus

An recurring Apex Legends engine error message that pops up when playing on Olympus has prompted Respawn to swap in World's Edge as it works on the issue.

Apex Legends engine error: A man with short swept blue hair and gold facemask slides on his knees across a polished floor in a botanical laboratory, he's dressed in a slate gray costume with a geodesic pattern and gold accents, and holds a gold SMG in both hands
Ian Boudreau

Updated:

Apex Legends

No battle royale games are taking place on Olympus tonight, as Respawn tracks down an Apex Legends engine error that’s throwing pop-up messages at players while on the map. Respawn says it has updated the current playlist, pulling Olympus out and swapping in World’s Edge, while developers track down the source of the problem.

The pop-up began appearing recently, and tends to show up around the middle of matches, players have reported. It reads, “Engine Error – UI Images Ran Out of Room.” The game would subsequently crash.

Respawn has moved swiftly to address the issue. After spotting the problem the evening of January 18, the Apex Legends team made the move to pull Olympus from all active playlists less than 24 hours later.

“This will allow us to continue to work on the issue without impacting gameplay,” Respawn said in a follow-up statement.

Olympus will be back, but we’re not sure when. Have a look at our Apex Legends characters guide to see who you want to take out to World’s Edge in the meantime.

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

