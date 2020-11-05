Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 skins revealed in datamine

A whole heap of Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 skins have been datamined, giving us our first proper look at some of the battle royale game’s festive cosmetics. The discoveries were made and shared by self-proclaimed ‘skin-prophet’ Shrugtal – and they just keep on coming.

So far, Shrugtal has uncovered rare skins for Caustic and Bloodhound, several neat-looking charms, including ‘Snowflake’, ‘Frost Wolf’, and ‘Trophy Hunter’, rares for the R99 and G7 Scout called ‘Cold Snap’ and ‘Flurry’ respectively, a legendary for the Spitfire, and more. You can take a good gander at the lot over on Shrugtal’s Twitter account.

They also claim that Holo-Day Bash 2020 is not a collection event and that it will run from December 1 through to January 4. After that, the next collection event on the calendar will seemingly be called ‘Fright Night’. As always, nothing is set in stone until the fine folks at Respawn Entertainment say it’s so.

With Season 7 now live, we’ve updated our list of all the Apex Legends characters to include eccentric Scottish scientist Horizon.

Plus, over 400 Apex Legends players have been caught up in a ban wave for abusing a strange glitch to bully Bronze players. How incredibly mean.