Mad Maggie’s abilities include another Apex Legends wallhack

The gameplay trailer for Apex Legends: Defiance has arrived, and alongside that EA and Respawn have revealed the first official details on the new legend’s abilities. (They don’t bear any resemblance to the leaks, for the record.) While we’ll have to wait for the Season 12 release date to see how it’s balanced in-game, it looks like she’s getting one of Apex Legends’ more controversial ability types: a wallhack.

Mad Maggie’s passive is called Warlord’s Ire, which allows you to “temporarily highlight enemies you’ve damaged, and move faster with a shotgun”. So yes, it seems Maggie is the recipient of yet another recon ability. The highlight doesn’t seem to be visible in the gameplay trailer, however, so it might be a fairly subtle effect.

Maggie’s tactical also seems to mitigate the concept of walls, as Riot Drill will “fire a drill that burns enemies through obstacles”. That effect is visible in the trailer, as is her ultimate, Wrecking Ball, which lets you “throw a ball that releases speed-boosting pads and detonates near enemies”.

You can check out Maggie’s full bio on the official site, or see her in action in the trailer below.

