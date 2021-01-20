Apex Legends new legend: when will we meet next Legend Fuse?

The eighth season of Apex Legends is almost upon us, and with it comes a brand new Legend. The introduction of Fuse, the champion of the Salvo, bumps the number of Legends in the game up to 16. Horizon was the most recent Legend to join the Apex Games, following her arrival in Season 7 at the end of last year.

There were a few hints suggesting the next Legend could be from the planet Salvo throughout Season 7’s in-game quest. For those who are unaware, Salvo recently joined the coalition of Syndicate planets, an organisation set up to bring peace to the Outlands. Salvo is known for its expertise in ballistics and explosives – Apex Legends doesn’t feature many explosives outside of a few grenades, so there’s a chance Fuse might bring something new to the table.

The latest Apex Legends Season 8 trailer – Good as Gold revealed Fuse is the first person from Salvo to join the Apex Games. Fuse’s abilities haven’t been revealed just yet, but we can make some assumptions based on some hints in the trailer.

Apex Legends FUSE

Judging by the events of the latest trailer, Fuse and his best friend Mags have been mercenaries for most of their lives. At the beginning of the trailer, Mags is shown to have a deep respect for dead Salvo soldiers who fought for the freedom of Salvo’s inhabitants. Fuse doesn’t appear to be interested in this, opting to grab a golden grenade from the hand of a dead Salvo soldier instead. The pair would end up wearing this grenade as a medallion for decades to come.

Not long after Fuse becomes the champion of Salvo after winning a series of bone cage fights, he decides to leave the planet in order to join the Apex Games. Fuse gives the golden grenade to Mags as a parting gift, but she decides to detonate the grenade in a burst of rage. Not only has Fuse’s left arm been torn off in the explosion, his relationship with Mags has been completely destroyed.

Apex Legends FUSE abilities

What abilities does Fuse have? The trailer didn’t give us many clues to go off, but fortunately we do have some data mined leaks from Twitter user SomeoneWhoLeaks to fall back on. It’s important to remember there is a chance the following abilities may not be accurate when the new season launches.

Tactical ability – Fuse fires an incendiary grenade from his wrist-mounted grenade launcher

Ultimate ability – Launch a powerful mortar that explodes when fired at, causes a ring of fire to damage opponents

Passive ability – Receive reduced damage from explosives

Apex Legends Season 8 launches on February 2, so we should receive official confirmation from Respawn to confirm Fuse’s abilities. In the meantime, check out our Apex Legends skins guide to see what the best outfits are in the battle royale game.