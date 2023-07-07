Apex Legends removes popular game mode temporarily

Apex Legends is one of the most widely played competitive multiplayer games out there, featuring a diverse cast of characters to choose from and a variety of game modes to play through. One of the most popular game modes in Apex Legends is Control, one of three that make up the Mixtape rotation. The goal of Control is to score points by capturing and holding Control Zones, making for a thrilling experience. Unfortunately for fans, Respawn Entertainment has just announced that the game mode has been removed temporarily.

Amid the recent Apex Legends Master rank milestone, players have been letting Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA know about an in-game issue that prevents players from spawning on their controlled zones in the Control game mode. The developers have now responded, stating that they have been monitoring the bug and are enacting a temporary solution.

“We’ll be taking Control out of the Mixtape rotation at 10am PT today while we work on a fix,” Respawn wrote on its official Twitter. The devs have not yet specified a date for the fix and return of the Control game mode, but they did return to post about another issue a few hours after.

Respawn stated that players were having issues loading into Apex Legends matches. Since then, the team hasn’t updated on either initial post, leaving Control out of the Mixtape’s rotation for now. Some players have reported that the latter bug where matches were un-joinable has been resolved, but neither Respawn nor EA has confirmed so.

If you enjoy Apex Legends but want to test out some other similar titles, be sure to check out our list of the coolest FPS games around. You can also browse through a few of the best PC games in general if you want to dip your toes into another genre.