Apex Legends Season 7: release date, new map, everything we know so far

Yes, we know that we’re still in the middle of Season 6, but we’re already getting excited for the Apex Legends Season 7 release date. Respawn has been teasing new characters and maybe even a new map for weeks – even months – at this point, and we’re like kids on Christmas Eve over here.

Season 6 gave us Rampart and some major changes to World’s Edge – including a huge rocket which we think could play into Season 7’s plans… This season also saw the introduction of the Volt SMG – which sits pretty high on our Apex Legends weapons tier list btw – but we’re not expecting another brand new weapon so soon next time around.

So, we’ve collated all the information we’ve got about Season 7 so far into one handy place. We’re not leaning too far into leaks, so the majority of this stuff is taken from our own eyes spotting things in Apex Legends matches, tweets, and trailers. Granted, at the moment it’s a little bit sparse, but we’ll keep it updated as time goes on and Season 7 creeps ever closer.

Without further ado, here is everything we know so far about Apex Legends Season 7.

Apex Legends Season 7 release date

Respawn hasn’t announced any delays to Season 7, so we expect it to start as soon as Season 6 ends, on November 10. However, with the year that we’ve been having, nothing is certain.

We expect that Season 7 will introduce a new Battle Pass similar to previous seasons, but we don’t know exactly what it’ll contain as yet.

Apex Legends Season 7 New Character

The newest addition to Apex Legends, Horizon, looks set to turn the Apex Games on it’s head – literally. The full details are in our Horizon guide, but the good doctor seems to be prescribing anti-gravity as her medicine of choice.

Apex Legends Season 7 new map rumours

Lots of us thought that we’d get a new map at the start of Season 6, but it looks even more likely now. We haven’t had a new map since World’s Edge was introduced way back in Season 3.

What’s more, we’ve had a bunch of teasers about Olympus. It’s the place where Loba’s parents were murdered by Revenant, and Ash mentioned it at the culmination of Season 5’s Season Quest. This is where we expect the new map to take place. Admittedly, this is speculation at this point, but all the signs are there.

How will we get there, you ask? Well, you remember the rocket that Hammond built on World’s Edge this season…

Apex Legends Season 7 Trailer

We don’t have a trailer for Season 7 yet, but you can spot the focus on the rocket in the Season 6 trailer below.

We will, of course, update this with a Season 7 trailer as soon as it is released.