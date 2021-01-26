Apex Legends Season 8 makes Kings Canyon bigger

Apex Legends Season 8 – Mayhem launches next week, and we already know that it’s going to “obliterate” Kings Canyon. Now, the developers have actually revealed what those Kings Canyon map changes are going to look like, and while there’s plenty of destruction here, it seems that the map is actually getting bigger as part of the revamp.

The crash site which we saw in the previous cinematic trailer has opened up a “large, previously unplayable portion of the map,” as Respawn describes it. The devs say that the new crash site will add back the real estate lost with Skull Town “and then some”, while opening up new entrances through northern locations like Artillery and Containment.

You’ll be able to explore the crashed ship, which will have loads of vertical play options. As ECHO teams have moved in to clean up the crash, there’ll also be plenty of smaller bases to explore (and loot) near the big ship wreckage.

The devs say there are a number of reasons for the new map segment. They want to make the northwestern segment of the map more attractive and ease third-partying by creating more drop points. You can get details on all the map changes – even beyond the crash site – on the official site.

The Apex Legends Season 8 release date is set for February 2, and will also introduce us to the new legend Fuse.