Apex Legends Season 8 release date and everything we know so far

Apex Legends Season 8 is fast approaching and we still don’t have any official details about it just yet, only a confirmed release date. Fortunately, data miners have come to the rescue and have revealed a few details about what to expect from the upcoming season. As usual, you can look forward to a new Legend joining the arena, as well as changes to Apex Legends weapons tier list with tweaks to the overall balance of the game.

Season 7 introduced Horizon, the astrophysicist and gravitational expert, in addition to a new map, Olympus, which introduced vehicles to the battle royale game. The introduction of Olympus saw King’s Canyon taking a season-long break from ranked playlists, prompting many players in the community to ask when Apex Legend’s first map would return.

The next season of Apex Legends celebrates the game’s second anniversary, so Respawn Entertainment will be doing its best to trigger feelings of nostalgia. There’s been talk of numerous recolours for classic skins, as well as iconic locations like Skull Town and the Thunderdome returning to King’s Canyon. Here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 8 so far.

APEX LEGENDS SEASON 8 RELEASE DATE

The Apex Legends Season 8 release date is February 2. Almost every new season of Apex Legends has begun as soon as the previous season ended, which means Season 8 should follow that same trend. There have only been two seasons that didn’t start at the same time, and those were delayed by a single day. There’s a slight possibility that this could happen to Season 8, but it’s very unlikely.

Jason McCord, design director at Respawn has confirmed that damage trackers are finally making their way to the game in Season 8. This has been a highly requested feature from players who have been trying to aim for damage badges. There is currently no way of knowing how much damage you’ve dealt throughout a game, but these new trackers should let players know how close they are to the illustrious badges.

APEX LEGENDS SEASON 8 ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION

Shrugtal, a well-known data miner has confirmed there will be an anniversary collection in Season 8. It looks like the developers are reintroducing classic Apex Legends skins from some of the older seasons, but these skins will feature new colours. Judging by some of the leaked skins, it appears the colour theme is red and black. All of the Legends except Horizon, Rampart, and Loba will be receiving anniversary recolour skins.

The recolours are also branching out to legendary weapon skins, such as the Phasewalker-themed Havoc and the Bonesaw M600 Spitfire from the Season 1 battle pass. This is a great opportunity to pick up some skins that you may have missed back when the game launched in 2019.

APEX LEGENDS SEASON 8 MAP CHANGES

Data miners have also confirmed that King’s Canyon is receiving a makeover, this time with a number of classic locations returning. While there was speculation that Skull Town could be reappearing in some form, it seems as though the Mirage Voyage from World’s Edge is returning in Skull Town’s former location.

Part of the reason why King’s Canyon was removed from the ranked map rotation was because the map was too congested. Players would get into fights too early, causing a slow second half of the game as a result. King’s Canyon will be revamped, but these issues are unlikely to be resolved with a few minor changes. For this reason, King’s Canyon may not make its way back into the ranked map rotation any time soon.

Every new map has received some tweaks in the following season, so we fully expect Olympus to change in some shape or form. Similarly to how World’s Edge was overhauled from Season 3 to 4, Olympus is already showing signs of a potential disaster. Olympus has always featured prominent storm clouds in the sky – Season 8 could introduce new changes to the map by destroying large parts of the level.

APEX LEGENDS SEASON 8 NEW CHARACTER

According to the data mined leaks, the next Legend to join the fray is Fuse, an explosives expert. We’ve known about a few of the upcoming Legends that could be heading to Apex Legends including Titanfall’s Blisk and Ash, but it looks like these two characters might be held off until a later date.

Fan speculation suggests Fuse is a dangerous mercenary hired by Blisk, but we’ll know more about his backstory closer to Season 8’s launch. Fuse’s ultimate appears to be a mortal strike that deals damage over time – this ring of fire effect will behave similarly to thermite grenades. As for Fuse’s tactical ability, the leaked animations show him loading up an object onto his arm.

We’ll be updating this guide as more information becomes available, so stay tuned to this page on the lead up to the Apex Legends Season 8 release date. The Fight Night Collection Event is set to run until January 19 – expect to hear more about the upcoming season in the latter half of January. If you haven’t played Apex Legends in a while, be sure to check out our Apex Legends characters guide which breaks down every Legends abilities.