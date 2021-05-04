Apex Legends update lands, servers crash

Apex Legends: Legacy is here – er, sort of. The season 9 release time has already come and gone, and everyone’s now able to download the patch, but when it comes to actually playing the game, it’s been a no-go. Servers crashed pretty much the instant the update went live with messages like “unable to connect to EA servers” or “no servers found”.

The devs are working on a fix, but there’s no current estimate on when you can expect service to be restored. “We’re working through some service issues in Apex Legends at the moment due to high demand,” Respawn says in a tweet. “We’re on top of it and will get players into games as quickly as we can!” The issue appears to be affecting all platforms.

It looks like Legacy is grabbing even more interest than the usual Apex updates. There are currently over 350,000 people watching the game on Twitch, even as most streamers are simply staring at a loading wheel on the opening menu. A few folks appear to have managed to get in, but it looks that’s definitely the exception rather than the rule.

For now, you’ll probably want to follow the Respawn Twitter account for the most timely updates.

