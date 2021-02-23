Arma 3’s new DLC is a trip to the museum

Military simulator game Arma 3 is doing something a bit different with its newest piece of DLC. Instead of driving around in a new tank or helicopter, this pack involves a trip to the museum. That’s right: the Art of War Charity Pack adds a virtual exhibition of Arma community members’ best artwork, and there’s even a new mission to go along with it.

The Arma 3 Art of War Charity Pack includes a new single-player scenario that developer Bohemia Interactive says showcases “international humanitarian law in action” as you help protect a “valuable work of art”. There’s some new formal attire included, such as a suit (you can’t show up at a fine arts museum dressed in fatigues, after all) and faction-specific parade dress uniforms and a parade cap. The DLC also includes a range of civilian backpacks.

The DLC itself is available at three price points. While the lowest is $1.99 USD / £1.99, you can also choose to pay $4.99 / £4.99 or $9.99 / £9.99. All proceeds benefit the International Committee of the Red Cross, and so you can think of the purchase as a donation to the organisation. All three price tiers include the same content.

Even if you don’t opt to purchase the pack, you’ll still be able to visit the new Art of War exhibit. There are also new themed T-shirts that show off selected pieces of community art, new art gallery objects to use in scenario editing, as well as a selection of memorial objects for use in funeral and tribute scenes.

You can learn more about the International Committee of the Red Cross at its official website.