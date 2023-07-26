There’s a secret lore nugget in Armored Core 6’s Comic-Con showcase

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon went ahead and stole the show with its appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Ahead of the Armored Core 6 release date, fans are desperate for more information about the returning robot game. During their promotional event, keen-eyed attendees spotted signs that could tell us more about the Armored Core 6 story.

At the Armored Core promotional event located at the San Diego Wine & Culinary Center, attendees were given the chance to become pilots. Not everyone can become an AC pilot though, so participants were given ‘tests’ to see if they have what it takes. But, some may be disappointed that they won’t be taking Rubincon’s blessing raw – aka no drugs allowed. At least we’ve got 12 minutes of new Armored Core 6 gameplay then.

The first of the tests was a ‘Mental Fitness Evaluation’ which took the form of a quiz that had players answer based on instinct. Next was a ‘Physical Fitness Evaluation’ which had attendees take part in a reflex game, and to finish the tests off pilots were then taken through ‘Recruit Replenishment,’ where they were augmented with Coral.

After all this, pilots would be given their goody bag that contained a T-shirt, cooling towel, and a unique pilot identification badge. By all accounts, this event has been well received and left people wanting more of Armored Core.

Keen-eyed attendees were able to spot signs that created more questions than answers, though. In the Mental Fitness Evaluation quiz, players were given the option to select how they felt when looking at a logo for an in-game company – that company being Balam Industries which, on its own, isn’t particularly interesting. When players scanned the QR code on their unique pilot badge, though, they would be taken to a boot-up sequence for an AC, but a hidden version of this could be found that instead ended with an incoming mission from Balam Industries.

Of several other in-game mega corporations, Balam Industries have been pushed to the forefront, leaving me to speculate that they will play a core role in Armored Core 6: Fires or Rubicon, either in terms of the story or as one of the main AC part distributors that you will utilize when customizing your AC.

With so little information it would be hard to speculate, but as we get closer to the Armored Core 6 release date, we look forward to learning more.

