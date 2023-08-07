Get Armored Core 6 for cheap on Steam ahead of launch

Excited about Armored Core 6 later this month? Well, you can get prepared for FromSoftware’s return to the mecha and robot game genre by pre-ordering the game for cheap, if you know where to look. With the Armored Core 6 release date almost upon us, here’s how to get Armored Core 6 on Steam with a pretty nice discount.

Armored Core 6 is set to be a hit, I can already tell, and you can snag it for a pretty good discount ahead of time over on Fanatical.

With the code coming for the Steam version of the game, you’ll also get the “Melander C3 G13 Special Customization ‘Tenderfoot,’” which unlocks a set of mecha parts for you straight away, instead of you needing to unlock them through playing the game normally.

You can get multiple versions of AC6 at 13% off, with the standard edition coming in at $52.19 / £43.49 and the deluxe edition costing $60.89 / £51.32. The deluxe edition comes with a digital artbook and soundtrack for the game, so you can get a tidy little saving on them if that’s your kind of thing.

