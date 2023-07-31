Armored Cored 6 is seeing Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware return to its mecha robot game series after a decade, and it looks like the Souls-like studio’s pedigree and renown over the last ten years is rubbing off on hype for Armored Core 6. With the Armored Core 6 release date closing in, the YouTube views don’t lie.

Before diving into the numbers, I want to make it clear that none of this is conclusive to overall sales or which of these games is more popular. It does show that FromSoftware, despite not making an Armored Core game in around a decade, has the fanbase to resurrect a series, however dead it may have seemed.

It should also be said that for a lot of us, Armored Core 6 is new, and these views were the first proper public showcase of Armored Core 6 gameplay we got. While games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Starfield are also new, we at least have a baseline of what to expect from them – for many of us, Armored Core is an unknown quantity.

Below I’ve put some of the big showcases for upcoming games, with Armored Core 6 coming in front of Starfield in terms of views, to my surprise. A lot of people probably watched the Starfield show during the Xbox live show though, so keep that in mind.

Armored Core 6 gameplay preview – 3.3 million views (Wednesday, July 26)

Baldur’s Gate 3 release teaser – 610,000 views (Friday, July 7)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay walkthrough – 3.1 million views (Monday, June 12)

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora game overview – 2.3 million views (Monday, June 12)

Starfield Direct – 2.8 million views (Sunday, June 11)

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty official trailer – 2.5 million views (Sunday, June 11)

The main takeaway here, for me, is that Armored Core has topped some of the biggest upcoming releases in terms of individual video views in just five days, while the others have been out a while, which is an impressive feat whatever way you look at it.

As of right now the Star Wars Outlaws extended gameplay from Ubisoft also has 3.3 million views, like AC6, but has been out for an extra few weeks.

It just goes to show that Armored Core 6 is of massive interest, with many new players coming at it from the angle of seeing FromSoftware’s skill and pedigree in the likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring.

