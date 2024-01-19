The Assassin’s Creed remake we all want may already be in development

Remember Assassin’s Creed Black Flag? If you’re a fan of pirates, the Assassin’s Creed series or both, chances are you absolutely do. Now, it appears a much-rumored and heavily-anticipated remake may already be in development.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is not only one of the best Assassin’s Creed games, it’s one of the best pirate games of all time. A remake has long been on fans’ wishlists and, over ten years since the original’s release, it could finally be happening.

Rumors of an Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake emerged last year, and there was much rejoicing and drinking of grog. It was also suggested that the remake was being handled by Ubisoft Singapore, specifically by the team behind upcoming PC game Skull and Bones.

Ubisoft’s much-delayed pirate MMO finally arrives next month, so it makes sense that the Skull and Bones team, otherwise at a loose end, would be shifted to a new project. And given that Skull and Bones began life as a Black Flag spin-off, there’s a degree of poetry there.

It now appears that a Black Flag remake may have been in development since September 2023. Various members of Ubisoft Singapore are, according to their LinkedIn pages, working on an unannounced project or unannounced Assassin’s Creed project.

They’ve been doing so since September 2023 and one of them previously worked on Skull and Bones. So far, we’ve spotted a project coordinator, a lead artist and lead cinematic designer. All of these staffers and developers claim to be working on either an “unannounced project” or “unannounced Assassin’s Creed project.”

This revelation is good and bad news for Black Flag fans. On the one hand, it lends weight to those earlier rumors. But if this is the remake, it underlines that, as also rumored, it’s likely a few years away from release.

Still, if you’re craving a pirate adventure, MMO Skull and Bones sets sail this February 16. Want to be prepared for battle? Here’s what we know about Skull and Bones’ ships, and to make sure you can play it, read up on the latest Skull and Bones system requirements.

