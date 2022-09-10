Assassin’s Creed Infinity brings back multiplayer and new game Hexe

Assassin’s Creed new game Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be used to introduce more multiplayer experiences to the Ubisoft stealth RPG series, as well as serving as a hub for Codename: Red, the new AC game set in Japan, and Codename: Hexe, a mysterious project from Far Cry 2 director Clint Hocking.

Though no date has been confirmed for the launch of Infinity — wiith Ubisoft, at an event attended by PCGamesN, describing the platform as simply “on the horizon” — it will serve as a one-stop entry point for players to access Assassin’s Creed games. Codename: Red, the new Assassin’s Creed “flagship title” set in feudal Japan, will form part of Infinity, as well Codename: Hexe, a mysterious project detailed further below.

We expect more games will be added to the Infinity platform over time, perhaps receiving continual updates over a number of years, with Assassin’s Creed as a whole potentially moving to a more service-game model similar to GTA Online and Destiny.

However, Infinity also offers the possibility that Assassin’s Creed multiplayer could make a return. You may remember the competitive assassin-versusvassassin modes from AC: Revelations, Brotherhood, 3, and Black Flag. These were replaced in Assassin’s Creed: Unity with cooperative missions, with AC multiplayer being more or less abandoned since Unity’s lukewarm reception.

The connected nature of Infinity, however, opens the possibility of multiplayer making a comeback to Assassin’s Creed, with Marc-Alexis Cotê, creative director on AC: Syndicate, confirming that Ubisoft is “actually investigating how we will bring back standalone multiplayer experiences into the Assassin’s Creed universe.” It’s little to go on, but multiplayer coming back to Assassin’s Creed seems like an inevitability now, given what we know about Infinity.

Cotê also introduced Codename: Hexe, another new flagship Assassin’s Creed title, in development at Ubisoft Montreal under the supervision of Far Cry 2 director Clint Hocking. Described by Cotê as a “very different type of Assassin’s Creed”, the trailer is even briefer and more mysterious than Codename: Red’s, showing only a dark forest, with a twisted, handmade, wooden version of the AC logo hanging from a string.

There is speculation that Hexe could be set during 16th or 17th century Europe, with a focus on witch-hunting and witch trials, something that bears out given the kind of Robert Eggers’ and The Crucible atmosphere in the trailer. Cotê also hints that the trailer may contain some kind of code, inviting players to “tear it apart…and find out all the secrets”. Indeed, the closing image seems to show a sort of codex, similar to the ones you find all over the walls of Abstergo at the end of AC1. Take a look, and see if you can work it out.

