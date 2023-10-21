The most controversial Assassin’s Creed Mirage graphical setting is getting removed for all players of the game later in October 2023, but you’ll still have the option to turn it back on. Ubisoft says it has listened to feedback and will be removing chromatic aberration from its virtual 9th-century Baghdad, and I’m sure that’s going to be a real boon for a lot of us.

Whether or not you think Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a return to form, the open-world game has been doing well for Ubisoft. Players are reacting well to the smaller scale of Mirage, but the chromatic aberration visual setting, which is forced on every player, has not been going down well.

Chromatic aberration is a real-world side effect of some camera lenses, but Ubisoft has included it as a mandatory visual effect in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It emulates how light rays can pass through a camera lens, distorting the visuals and colors of the edges in certain parts of an image.

This has been forcefully implemented into the game, and after I wrote about Assassin’s Creed Mirage chromatic aberration getting looked into by Ubisoft, I’m now incredibly happy to say that it’s being removed.

That’s according to AC community team member ‘Waldo’ on the official Assassin’s Creed Discord, who says Ubisoft is “working to address your feedback with Chromatic Aberration in-game.

“With our upcoming update coming around the end of the month, Chromatic Aberration will be deactivated by default on all platforms and you will have the option to activate/deactivate this feature in a dedicated menu.”

Good news, everyone. So if you like the feature you can turn it back on, but soon it’ll be out of the game by default for everyone, which is what a lot of us have been calling for since the game came out.

