All Assassin’s Creed Mirage weapons, locations, and how to upgrade

Where are the Assassin’s Creed Mirage weapons? As a graduate assassin, Basim has an expanding arsenal of swords and daggers at his disposal. We’ve scoured all of Baghdad and beyond to bring you a complete list of AC Mirage weapons and their effects, as well as their locations.

It’s worth noting that some AC Mirage weapons can only be accessed until after specific AC Mirage missions, while others are locked behind DLC paywalls. However, the vast majority can be found within gear chests in specific areas on the map. The first gear chest you open in an area is guaranteed to provide you with a weapon or AC Mirage outfit. Without further ado, here are all the AC Mirage weapons in the stealth game, along with their locations, effects, and how to upgrade them.

All AC Mirage swords and their locations

Here are all 10 swords in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

Sword Effect Location Initiate of Alamut Sword Sharpened Blade – After a successful parry, next attack deals 50% damage. Given to Basim by Rebekah during ‘A New Beginning’. Rostam Sword Chain Reaction – Every consecutive attacks deals 5% damage, up to a maximum of 50%. Complete the ‘Weapons Dealer’ contract. Zanj Uprising Sword Strike Back – After a perfect dodge, next attack deals 50% damage. Inside the first gear chest you open in Harbiyah. Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Blood Price – Maximum health is lowered by 50% but damage is increased by 50%. Unlocked as part of ‘The Calling’ quest by spending three Mysterious Shards in the cavern under the oasis. Hidden One Sword Venomous – Every fifth hit poisons the enemy. Inside the first gear chest you open in the southern Wilderness. Abbasid Knight Sword On the Edge – When Basim’s health is lower than 50%, light attacks deal 30% damage. Inside the first gear chest you open in Abbasiyah. Lightning Sword Thunderstruck – Every third attack deals 50 Lightning Damage to four nearby enemies. Automatically unlocked after purchasing the Lightning weapons pack from the Animus Store. Sand Sword Healing Sand – Killing an enemy while time has slowed down regenerates 20% health. Automatically unlocked after purchasing the Deluxe pack from the Animus Store. Jinn Sword Weakness – Attacks on enemies with afflictions deal 50% damage. Automatically unlocked after purchasing the Jinn pack from the Animus Store. Demon Claw Burning Blade – Attacking burning enemies sets weapon on fire for 10 seconds, and can apply fire to attacked enemies. Automatically unlocked after purchasing the Fire Demon pack from the Animus Store.

All AC Mirage daggers and their locations

Here are all 10 daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

Dagger Effect Location Initiate of Alamut Dagger Aggressive Defense – Parries deal 25 Defense damage. Given to Basim by Rebekah during ‘A New Beginning’. Rostam Dagger Point Blank – Hitting enemies with throwing knives from close range deals 10% damage. Complete ‘The Satiric Poet’ contract. Zanj Uprising Dagger Second Wind – Successful dodges refill 10% of stamina. Inside the second gear chest you open in Abbasiyah. Abbasid Knight Dagger Resilient – When Basim’s health is lower than 50%, damage resistance is increased by 30%. Inside the second gear chest you open in Karkh. Hidden One Dagger Spread – Melee kills of poisoned enemies create a poison cloud that damages nearby enemies. Inside the first gear chest you open in the northern Wilderness. The Samsaana Life Steal – Every fifth hit heals Basim for 10% of his health. Unlocked as part of ‘The Calling’ quest by spending two Mysterious Shards in the cavern under the oasis. Dagger of Time Dagger of Time – Perfect parries slow down time for three seconds. Automatically unlocked after purchasing the Deluxe pack from the Animus Store. Lightning Dagger One-Man Army – When surrounded by more than two enemies, damage and damage resistance is increased by 50% Automatically unlocked after purchasing the Lightning weapons pack from the Animus Store. Jinn Dagger Amplify – Parrying an enemy under an affliction increases the affliction duration by four seconds. Automatically unlocked after purchasing the Jinn pack from the Animus Store. Demon Fang In Flames – Parries set the enemy on fire. Automatically unlocked after purchasing the Fire Demon pack from the Animus Store.

How to upgrade weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

AC Mirage weapons can be upgraded with upgrade schematics, which you can accrue by opening subsequent gear chests in the same area on the map as your chosen weapon. These upgrade schematics can then be taken to a blacksmith along with a set amount of iron and leather depending on your weapon’s current rank.

The AC Mirage upgrade requirements are:

Rank 1-2: Upgrade Schematic, 60 Iron, Leather

Upgrade Schematic, 60 Iron, Leather Rank 2-3: Upgrade Schematic, 120 Iron, 60 Leather

It’s worth noting that any upgrades to your AC weapons cannot be reversed, so choose carefully if you have a limited number of resources at your disposal.

With the AC Mirage weapons in hand, you can cut through anyone standing in your way when retrieving AC Mirage lost books and solving AC Mirage enigma puzzles. Be sure to pair them with the best AC Mirage skills if you’re looking to go from initiate to master assassin in record time. Finally, check out our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review to get our own thoughts on the action-adventure game’s combat