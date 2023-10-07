Ubisoft might be looking into adding a toggle for an Assassin’s Creed Mirage visual feature that many players think makes the world of virtual 9th-century Baghdad look worse, as the newest stealth adventure attempts to emulate a real-world side effect of camera photographs.

Now that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is out, the Ubisoft open-world game series has gone back to a more intimate scale, but many players are deriding how a controversial graphics setting has been implemented, with no way to turn it off. While this feature is being flagged by players, Basim’s Baghdad adventure is a return to form for the series, as illustrated by our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review.

The effect is called chromatic aberration, which sees light rays pass through a camera lens at different points and basically has parts of an image dispersing into different colors. This means that the fringes of certain parts of an image, like the leaves on trees, appear blurry and with color separation. At least it doesn’t impact how you find and use each Assassin’s Creed Mirage weapon though.

This camera lens effect has been artificially added to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, at least according to players, and the discussion around it has become so pronounced that it looks like Ubisoft might be looking into making the feature optional in a future update.

Ubisoft Support Team member ‘Ubi-Kobold’ has created a task in the Assassin’s Creed Mirage reported issues channel on the official Ubisoft Discord, saying, “Players would like the option to toggle on/off the chromatic aberration.”

This does not confirm that Ubisoft will be adding a chromatic aberration toggle, or outline when we could expect it in an update, but does present the possibility of such a toggle coming in the near future at the very least. In the meantime, you can brush up on all the Assassin’s Creed Mirage skills instead.

You can even see Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay with no Chromatic Aberration thanks to the YouTube channel ‘Digital Dreams’ below, to get some idea of what the game could look like with the feature turned off.

As of right now though we’ll just have to wait and see if Ubisoft patches in a way for you to turn off chromatic aberration. The feature joins the likes of motion blur and film grain as default camera features that many players find distracting or unneeded, with many games now giving you the option to turn them off as a result.

While you’re exploring Baghdad in Mirage you’ll want some help finding all of the game’s collectibles, so we’ve broken down all the Assassin’s Creed Mirage talisman locations, alongside all of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage mysterious shards as well.