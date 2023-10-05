What are the best Assassin’s Creed Mirage skills? Basim’s journey across Baghdad takes him from petty street thief to master assassin. As he infiltrates structures and assassinates his targets, he accrues skill points that can be used to unlock new abilities. However, some AC Mirage skill points are better than others, so you may wish to save your points to access the best skills early on. That’s where we come in.

AC Mirage skills are accrued by completing Assassin's Creed Mirage missions and acquiring hard-to-find collectibles like AC Mirage lost books. However, with three skill trees to choose from and a limited number of points to spend in the stealth game, you might be wondering which to unlock first.

The best Assassin’s Creed Mirage skills

The best AC Mirage skills to unlock are:

Auto-Collect

Chain Assassination

Breakfall

Counter Roll

Pickpocket Master

Engineer

Stealth Recon

Auto-Collect allows you to sneak your way through any area without needing to worry about looting any enemies you take out along the way. Chain Assassination is the first port of call for any long-time fan of the action-adventure game, since taking out multiple guards can make infiltration a whole lot easier. As per our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review, parkour can sometimes cause you to take a tumble from a high height, and Breakfall is perfect for mitigating health loss.

Pickpocket Master ensures that you never fail an attempt at retrieving Dervis’ artifacts, and Counter Roll is by far the best method of dealing with armored guards without being forced to expend all your throwing knives. On that score, Engineer is the go-to skill if you’re looking to take those tools to the next level, netting an additional buff. Finally, Stealth Recon saves bags of time by allowing you to see through walls and mark patrols without using Enkidu.

All AC Mirage skills

AC Mirage skills are split into three separate skill trees: Phantom, Trickster, and Predator.

Phantom

The Phantom skill tree prioritises skills to improve assassination and focus.

Kick Back – After a successful parry, strike the parried enemy.

Assassin’s Focus Capacity One – Add an additional chunk to the focus bar.

Breakfall – Basim automatically performs a roll when landing from a dangerous height, reducing the amount of damage taken.

Chain Assassination – After performing an assassination, assassinate a nearby enemy or throw a knife at a distant one if throwing knives are available.

Assassin's Focus Capacity Two – Add two additional chunks to the focus bar.

Air Strike – Slows down time while aiming with throwing knives in mid-air.

Focus Boost – Focus bar will refill faster after each stealth kill.

Counter Roll – Dodge towards an enemy's unblockable attack just before it lands to vault directly behind them. A strong strategy against armored opponents.

Trickster

The Trickster skill tree is all about expanding your arsenal of tools and honing your pickpocketing prowess.

Auto-Collect – Loot an enemy automatically after a stealth kill or assassination.

– Loot an enemy automatically after a stealth kill or assassination. Extra Tool Capacity One – You can unlock a new slot for a tool by visiting the Banu Musa at a Hidden Ones’ Bureau. However, once acquired, this skill cannot be reset.

– You can unlock a new slot for a tool by visiting the Banu Musa at a Hidden Ones’ Bureau. However, once acquired, this skill cannot be reset. Elixir Pocket – Increases the maximum number of elixirs you can carry at the same time by one.

– Increases the maximum number of elixirs you can carry at the same time by one. Extra Tool Capacity Two – You can unlock a new slot for a tool by visiting the Banu Musa at a Hidden Ones’ Bureau. However, once acquired, this skill cannot be reset.

– You can unlock a new slot for a tool by visiting the Banu Musa at a Hidden Ones’ Bureau. However, once acquired, this skill cannot be reset. Extra Tool Capacity Three – You can unlock a new slot for a tool by visiting the Banu Musa at a Hidden Ones’ Bureau. However, once acquired, this skill cannot be reset.

– You can unlock a new slot for a tool by visiting the Banu Musa at a Hidden Ones’ Bureau. However, once acquired, this skill cannot be reset. Knife Recovery – All the throwing knives that hit an enemy can be retrieved from their corpse.

– All the throwing knives that hit an enemy can be retrieved from their corpse. Pickpocket Master – Basim’s skills as a pickpocket increase, helping him retrieve his target’s valuables more efficiently.

– Basim’s skills as a pickpocket increase, helping him retrieve his target’s valuables more efficiently. Engineer – You can select a second Tier One tool upgrade from each available tool. Resetting will remove all Tier One perks from the tool. Visit the Banu Musa to reapply them.

Predator

The Predator skill tree improves Enkidu’s vision as well as Basim’s own, so you can see through walls and intercept guard alerts.

Pathfinder – Enkidu’s view reveals keys and highlights opportunities like chests with a glow. Secret entrances are also easier to discover.

Enkidu Acuity One – Enkidu's perception is increased, making tagging enemies easier.

Enkidu Acuity Two – Enkidu's perception is increased, making tagging enemies easier.

Eagle Sense – Enkidu's eye reveals the patrol path of marked enemies.

Emergency Aim – Holding right-click will snap your aim to an enemy as they detect you, giving you an opportunity to kill them and remain undetected.

Vision Boost – Increase eagle vision radius.

Stealth Recon – Automatically highlights enemies when crouched and undetected.

How to refund AC Mirage skills

You can refund your AC Mirage skills at any time by hovering over a skill’s icon and holding right-click. This will return all allotted skills to your skill point bank at no additional cost, allowing you to immediately reallocate them wherever you wish. It’s worth noting that refunding a skill point also refunds any skills further along its branch – for example, if you refund Eagle Sense, you will lose out on Stealth Recon.

With the best AC Mirage skills at your disposal, you should have no trouble traversing Baghdad to uncover AC Mirage enigma puzzles.