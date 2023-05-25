Assassin’s Creed Mirage brings back a feature we’ve missed for years

The new Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer, unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase, offers a bunch of details on Ubisoft’s latest, as AC Valhalla’s best supporting character Basim heads to Baghdad for the latest chapter of the stalwart stealth game. We’ve had a blast with Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and AC Valhalla, but they were missing one cool, subtle feature that hopefully Mirage is bringing back – based on details of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition, it’ll be the first time we’ve had this useful customization option since Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. The Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date can’t come soon enough.

With Assassin’s Creed Mirage now firmly on its way, we’re buzzed to go back to the parkour-driven, swashbuckling RPG game, with Ubisoft promising a return to some of the core sneaking mechanics that defined the series back in 2007.

The environments look vibrant, the combat and movement seem wonderfully fluid, and the story of how Basim joined the Assassin’s order, and graduated from a street punk to a full-fledged silent hitman, certainly has us intrigued.

Hidden in the details for the AC Mirage Deluxe Edition however is a subtle tease that one of Assassin’s Creed’s favored customization features will finally be making a return.

As well as an artbook, soundtrack, and various in-game items, the Deluxe Edition will also include a “dye.” Ezio could dye his outfits different colors in Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Revelations, and it was also possible in AC 3, Black Flag, Unity, and Syndicate.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Origins, and Valhalla, however – though they did allow some forms of outfit customization – dropped the dye feature, locking you to whatever color your armor was originally.

The fact that dye is mentioned in the AC Mirage Deluxe Edition extras certainly implies that other dyes will be available in the base game, also, so hopefully we can make our Basim look precisely the way we like. Combined with the revamped combat and stealth, Mirage is starting to sound like a very promising return for Ubisoft’s standout stealth-’em-up.

As we wait on Assassin's Creed Mirage, you might want to try some of the other best open-world games, or perhaps the best story games.