Assassin’s Creed Mirage is going to be a “narrative-driven experience”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has just received a brand-new trailer, and it gives us an inside look at protagonist Basim’s motivations as well as Ubisoft’s own development goals with the RPG game. The developers go more in-depth about Assassin’s Creed Mirage and its gameplay, detailing how progression works in the upcoming game and why the story is so important. We have also received more insight into how Basim functions as an assassin, discussing new skills and tools that are accompanying the character.

With the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date approaching, it’s important to understand the vision behind the game. The story is set to follow Basim’s evolution from apprentice to mentor, a journey that is central to the gameplay itself. There is no experience-based progression this time around, bringing the series back to its roots.

You will instead follow a linear progression that developers describe as “story-driven,” in which you complete set missions so that your rank within the Brotherhood can increase. You will then gain access to new mission opportunities, outfits, and tools, which can then be upgraded and customized for Basim.

The new trailer states that Basim’s fully-upgraded tools will allow for “interesting and unexpected gameplay strategies,” accompanying the “revamped” combat that brings new moves and mechanics specific to his character. The devs also announced that they’re bringing back a fan-favorite feature, dyeable outfits. Yep, you can make Basim feel more personal to you with a range of different clothes and colors.

Basim is meant to channel all of the core assassin qualities that have made Ubisoft’s series so great, from agility to elegance. The character is bringing new moves, such as Assassin Focus, which will let you slow down time and perform clean kills. As stated in the trailer, “From his story, to his appearance, to character progression, we designed Basim as a fresh twist on the classic assassin archetype.”

