Assassin’s Creed Mirage just took us right back to 2007

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is almost here, and to celebrate the stealth game‘s impending launch Ubisoft shares a behind-the-scenes look at development while giving up some really great details about what we can expect in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. One such feature takes us all the way back to 2007, and it makes me even more excited for the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date.

I say 2007 because that’s when the original Assassin’s Creed was released, which feels like a lifetime ago at this point. Ubisoft wants to give us the option to make Mirage as much like Altaïr’s first adventure as possible, and this feature proves it.

“We know how excited our community is, so we also have a nice surprise for our longtimers. We have implemented a nostalgic visual feature as an option for those who wish to explore the game with a desaturated blue-gray color palette from the very first Assassin’s Creed game,” Ubisoft says.

You can see the original Assassin’s Creed filter in the video below, at around the five-minute mark.

This is a really simple feature for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as Ubisoft has repeatedly made it clear that this new adventure is set to bring back the more intimate scale of the earlier AC games. In fact, another classic Assassin’s Creed feature is back in Mirage, showing how Ubisoft is going back to the well to make this new entry feel like the series before its colossal RPG game makeover with Origins.

Ubisoft says Mirage is a “love letter” to the early days of Assassin’s Creed, with parkour closer to the Ezio games that focuses on flow and momentum. Vaulting, corner swings, and rope elevators all return while the pole vault is a brand-new traversal mechanic.

Stealth is also going back to what made Assassin’s Creed special in the first place, and even the bench assassination is making a return, which, let’s be honest, was one of the most fun ways to take out a target. You can expect to blend in with crowds just like you could in the early Assassin’s Creed games too.

If you’re excited about Mirage and want to experience the older games ahead of time, a massive Assassin’s Creed game sale is live right now with at least 70% off on every single game in the series, with many of their base prices already marked way down over the years as well, making them even cheaper. We’ve also got a breakdown of all the upcoming Steam sales too, to help you get ready for some big discounts.

