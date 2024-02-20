Assassin’s Creed Mirage just became the hardest open-world game ever

If you’ve played every Assassin’s Creed game ever made, you probably fancy yourself as a master killer. The shadows are your home, your parkour abilities are sublime – but can you handle Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s new permadeath mode? You can find out now.

Whether it’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Plague Tale, or the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2; where there’s the option to choose stealth, that’s the way I’ll go. I consider myself pretty adept at hiding in the shadows and unleashing my power in one fell, life-ending swoop, but AC Mirage’s newest game mode is about to put that to the test.

Dropping as part of AC Mirage update 1.07, Ubisoft is introducing the ‘Full Synchronization Challenge’ game mode to its flagship historical RPG game. Lovingly referred to as ‘permadeath,’ it does what it says on the tin: when you die, you die.

There are no respawns here, and no way to recover lost progress: in the Full Synchronization Challenge, death is very much the end. But, there’s another caveat, too: if you commit any illegal activity (killing citizens, or going outside of specific map locations), you’ll also desync from the animus and end up right back at the beginning. Yes, really.

“Instead of the usual desynchronized reload screen, a new display appears showing statistics of gameplay time, total amount of conflicts, cause of the death, number of enemies killed, assassin rank, and difficulty chosen to play,” reads the official blog post. It also flags that “cross-progression and Cloud saves will be disabled when starting permadeath.”

You can enable Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s permadeath mode when you start a new game, but note that it cannot be enabled midway through a save, or, alternatively, disabled if you’re not feeling it – once you’re in, you’re in.

