Assassin’s Creed Mirage is probably the only stealth game I’ve really ever looked forward to, and it has a lot to do with nostalgia. I grew up playing the Assassin’s Creed series, as many other gamers did, and every new entry feels like a step back into my childhood. It looks like I’ll get to check the new entry out for myself sooner than I previously expected, as Ubisoft has just announced a new release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

If you’re like me, then you’ve been looking forward to the new game since its initial reveal. Ubisoft has promised an experience more in-line with the iconic series’ roots, and I’m so here for it. Thanks to these sorts of expectations, the Assassin’s Creed release date has been heavy on many of our minds.

Originally due to come out on Thursday, October 12 of this year, Mirage is going to be one of 2023’s bigger triple-A launches. Thankfully, the release date has been pulled forward rather than pushed back by Ubisoft. In a post on Twitter detailing the change, Ubisoft revealed that “Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone gold” and is “coming out a week early.”

According to the post, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now launching on Thursday, October 5. The developers shared their joy alongside the announcement, “On behalf of the entire team, we can’t wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim.” The new date is especially exciting as we now know the game has gone gold.

This means that the developers consider the game to be in its finished state, complete and as bug-free as possible pre-release. While the Assassin’s Creed Mirage length may be shorter than what we’re used to with other games in the series, the protagonist and his story are shaping up to make for a worthwhile experience.

