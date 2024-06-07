Stalking your mark through busy streets, hiding in the shadows and on the rooftops, planting a hidden blade into an unsuspecting target, nothing hits quite like the original Assassin’s Creed formula. If you fell off the series during its RPG era, or you’re geared up for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can return to the series’ golden years in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is suddenly 50% off – but only if you act fast.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest entry in the stealth RPG series and a welcome return to a simpler time. It may be too simple, as the parkour isn’t as fluid as it was back in Unity, but it’s a gorgeous game and a great way to spend a weekend. Unlike the bloated Odyessy and Valhalla, which offer hundreds of hours of busy work, Mirage wraps up in under 20. Perfect for the busy gamer, and ideal as we wait on the Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date.

You play as Basim, a street urchin who turns Hidden One after he steals a mystical artifact that reveals a holographic message from a civilization even more ancient than his own. He scours the beautiful alleys of Baghdad to discover the identities of several members of The Order, the precursor to the Templars, who are terrorizing the city and trying to gain power.

The game has a detective feel to it, and still offers plenty of side quests and collectibles for those of you who like to go the extra mile. Stealth is encouraged as combat is more punishing than previous entries in the series. If you get surrounded by guards, it’s best to chuck a smoke bomb down and flee rather than drawing your sword and standing your ground.

If you’re not convinced, you can read our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review, in which we wrote it’s “not only a solid entry in its own right, but it stands as a commemorative homage to the series as a whole.” And then you can bag the game for 50% off right now, courtesy of a sudden sale to mark Mirage’s launch on mobile platfroms.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available at a 50% discount, so you can pick it up for $24.99 / £22.49, down from $49.99 / £44.99. Just head to the Ubisoft Store, right here.

Once you’re done with it, you could also pick up some other stealth games, or maybe some of the best story games available on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.