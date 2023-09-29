Is AC Mirage on Steam?

Is AC Mirage available on Steam? In the past, there has been a trend for the biggest Ubisoft games not to see a Steam release until several years later. This was due to a partnership between Ubisoft and Epic Games, which meant that its latest games were Epic Games Store exclusive. This relationship has changed since the deal was first struck, but there is still perhaps timed exclusivity for the platform.

As such, it’s important to bear in mind that Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s availability on Steam is subject to change. We’ve seen plenty of times in the past few years that Ubisoft games launched elsewhere eventually come to the popular PC digital storefront. So, while it may be some time before we see Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Steam, we can shed some light on where you can buy the stealth game on PC when the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date arrives.

Is AC Mirage available on Steam?

AC Mirage is not available on Steam at launch. Instead, it will be released on PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. You will need a Ubisoft Connect account to launch the game from the Epic Games Store and any subsequent stores in the future.

And that’s everything we know about when to expect an AC Mirage Steam version. We have plenty of other guides for the newest game in Ubisoft’s long-running series, including the known Assassin’s Creed Mirage voice actors, recommendations for upgrades to meet the Assassin’s Creed Mirage system requirements, and details regarding just how long is Assassin’s Creed Mirage – vitally important for some, given Valhalla and Odyssey were very lengthy RPGs.