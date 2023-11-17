Assassin’s Creed Nexus length – how long to beat

How long is Assassin’s Creed Nexus? Ubisoft has returned to VR following the success of Eagle Flight and Star Trek: Bridge Crew and it’s focused on bringing one of its biggest IPs to a new platform. Assassin’s Creed Nexus is a complete AAA experience, but how long exactly will you need to spend in the animus?

Thanks to our time spent with the game for our Assassin’s Creed Nexus review, we’re able to say that Ubisoft has delivered on its promise of a true-to-form experience with no corners cut, and it’s one of the best VR games of the year. In the VR space, games rarely last longer than a handful of hours, but we found out how long it takes to beat Assassin’s Creed Nexus to see if the devs buck this trend.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus length explained

Assassin’s Creed Nexus will take approximately 15 hours to complete, making it one of the longest narrative games currently available on VR. For completionists, we anticipate a playthrough lasting 20-25 hours to complete all side content and find all collectibles.

During our interview with game director David Votypka, he stated that it was a goal of the development team to create a game that others would look not only as a new standard for VR, but as a reason to let their precious franchises explore new territory.

While we already have major names like Resident Evil and Medal of Honor in the VR space, it’s clear that not everyone is convinced by the concept. It’s completely understandable, given the differences in developing for an entirely different technology, and the smaller market the game would be targeting compared to PC or console.

Now that you know how long it takes to complete Assassin’s Creed Nexus, you may want to know a little more about the story, namely whether or not Assassin’s Creed Nexus is canon to the 16 years of lore we already have. However, if you’re interested in tracking down some more great games to play, take a look at our list of the best Meta Quest 3 games you can play right now.