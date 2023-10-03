Assassin’s Creed Nexus release date, gameplay, and story

Assassin’s Creed Nexus is quietly flying under the radar despite being the most interesting game Ubisoft plans to release this year. Thinking back to the original game in 2007, we couldn’t have imagined we’d soon be stepping into the shoes of our favorite assassins for a thrilling VR experience.

Releasing as a headline title for the Meta Quest 3, Assassin’s Creed Nexus will see us embark on an original story alongside three fan-favorite assassins; Ezio, Connor, and Kassandra. With the Assassin’s Creed Nexus release date now within reach, and it shaping up to be one of the best VR games of the year, we’re taking a look at everything we know about this exciting project.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus release date

Assassin’s Creed Nexus will release on November 17 and will be exclusively playable on the Meta Quest 3, 2, and Pro headsets.

While this may be disappointing for those who own alternative VR headsets like the Valve Index, HTC Vive, or even PSVR 2, there is yet to be any official confirmation that the game won’t come to these headsets at some point in the future.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus gameplay

While there were early doubts about whether an Assassin’s Creed game could work in VR, the recent gameplay trailer, along with Meta Quest 3 preview events, seems to have cooled any anxiety fans have about Nexus.

This trailer further cemented that Assassin’s Creed Nexus will focus on three popular assassins from the franchises history; Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Kassandra the Eagle Bearer, and Connor of the Colonial Brotherhood.

Nexus will utilize a range of gameplay mechanics to keep the true feel of an Assassin’s Creed game. This means stealth will play a huge role, but open combat also features as well as interactive open world environments.

Assassins Creed Nexus story

The story of Assassin’s Creed Nexus is one that fans of the franchise are very familiar with. Templars are once again trying to align peoples beliefs with their own, but this time, they’re using an unknown ancient technology to profile potential candidates.

Thanks to some newly discovered memories of our three heroes, we’re travelling back to try and discover more about the Templar technology, in hopes of putting a stop to it in the present.

