Assassin’s Creed Nexus hopes to push the boundaries of VR

Assassin’s Creed Nexus, the upcoming VR game from Ubisoft based on the iconic series, made an appearance at today’s Ubisoft Forward showcase, giving us our first proper look at the brand-new adventure. Assassin’s Creed Nexus has now properly showcased its first-person gameplay, letting us have a glimpse of the revolutionary new way to experience in-game assassinations. From beloved features like the leap of faith to the series’ thrilling parkour, Nexus seems to have a bit of everything that makes Assassin’s Creed great while presenting it all in a new way.

Stating that Assassin’s Creed Nexus is set to push the boundaries of VR, Ubisoft has spoken more on the upcoming virtual reality experience. The developers are aiming to let you feel what it is to become an assassin. If you have a favorite Assassin’s Creed character, chances are that they are one of the three that Nexus will have you playing as—Ezio, Kassandra, or Connor. I know that I have personally wanted to see Ezio return to the series for years now.

As one of the renowned assassins, you will find yourself playing a pivotal role in history as you climb and perform first-person parkour jumps, stealthily sneak around through crowds of civilians, and assassinate enemies with your hidden blade. Unfortunately, Ubisoft has not specified any release date just yet. With other big games also coming to the series, like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, this is shaping up to be an eventful Ubisoft Forward.

This is a breaking news story as part of PCGamesN’s coverage of the Ubisoft Forward livestream. This story will continue to be updated as more information about the breaking news comes to light, but you can check out our news hub for more breaking stories from all the Summer Game Fest events, as well as any other big reveals from the summer of news too.

Make sure you follow PCGamesN on Twitter and Facebook too so you can stay up to date with all the big developments from this show and beyond. We’ve got gaming news, guides, and hardware updates to share with you every day.

While you wait for Assassin’s Creed Nexus you might want to check out our picks for the best stealth games on PC, alongside everything we know about the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date and extra details.