Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets its first big expansion in April and new festival today

The next big content drop for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla drops at the end of next month, Ubisoft has just announced. Titled Wrath of the Druids, the Viking game’s next expansion brings an adventure in which Eivor will head to Ireland to “unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult”. Plus, there’s a new in-game festival which is live to dive into right now.

The Wrath of the Druids expansion will arrive on April 29, Ubisoft says in a press release, and its questline will see the open-world game’s hero delve into Gaelic myths and folklores, and fight his or her way through “haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings”. You’ll be able to grab the expansion as a standalone DLC if you like, but it’ll also be available through Valhalla’s season pass (which comes with the game’s gold, ultimate, and collector’s editions) if you’ve got access to that.

As for the new event, the Ostara festival has come to the game and will be available until April 8. Like the previous Yule festival in December, this new event is based at Eivor’s base of Ravensthorpe, and ushers in a bunch of new activities to try and rewards to scoop up.

The new content arriving with the Ostara festival are as follows (via Ubisoft):

Settlement decoration activity

Drinking, archery, and fighting minigames

Three new character quests: Eivor can enjoy an egg hunt, the May Queen celebration, and protect the settlement against night spirits

Three new skills: ‘fearless leaper’ lets Eivor land a mastered falling attack atop enemies, while the ‘raven’s loot’ and ‘loot food’ skills increase Eivor’s efficiency when at range or fighting close-up

Exclusive rewards including settlement decorations and customisation items

You’ll need to have reached Viking-age England and have completed one of the game’s first narrative arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire) to get stuck into the festival, and have reached level three to qualify for the May Queen event, it’s worth noting.

Plus, starting today, you’ll be able to edit Eivor’s appearance with “visual customisation”. Your gear and its stats will stay unchanged, but you’ll be able to “stick to their build and unleash [Eivor’s] inner Viking in style”. Ubisoft’s also giving away that AC1 Altair outfit, the Yule gear set, and 300 opals for free, too, to celebrate the game’s community. Lovely stuff.