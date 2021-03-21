Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hotfix out for Ostara Festival crashes, “permanent fix” next week

Some free content in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been crashing the open-world game for players. Ubisoft has rolled out a hotfix, and removed parts until everything becomes safe for everyone.

The Ostara Festival, due to run from March 18 to April 8, has been giving some visitors to Ravensthorpe some grief. Promised an opportunity for Eivor to fight night spirits and become May Queen, instead they’ve had system crashes that appear to be tied to decorations, and associated activities. “Ostara is a crash fest! I am on the egg hunting mission and that’s when it all started, during other missions did not encounter any of those crashes,” wrote one user on the official forums. Others agreed, saying crashes started when the festival began.

A temporary solution has been deployed that takes out the offending items and sidequests, and the team is working to release a permanent solution next week. “We’re aware of increased instances of crashes in and around Ravensthorpe since the release of Title Update 1.2.0,” the Assassin’s Creed Twitter account said on Friday, later adding: “We’re deploying a server-side hotfix to address a rise in crashing near Ravensthorpe. Settlement decorations will be temporarily removed and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations will not be completable.” The nature

The crashes seem to be across all platforms. The hotfix should now be live the next time you boot up the Viking game.

Eivor’s visiting Ireland in the next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC. Wrath of the Druids is due April 29.