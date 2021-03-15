15GB Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch adds “more cats” (and other stuff)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is, at last, getting “more cats”. That’s not what Ubisoft wants you to believe is the headline in the next title update for the RPG game, but take it from your friends here at PCGamesN: you’re going to be downloading that 15GB patch primarily for the cats. The new festival, additional skills, transmog, and camera options are just a bonus.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Title Update 1.2.0 is scheduled to launch across all platforms on March 16 at 5:00AM PDT / 8:00AM EDT / 12:00PM GMT. It’s a sizable update everywhere, including on PC, where it’ll be a weighty 15.85GB. (If you need details on the console platforms, you can get those over on the official site.)

Transmog will be added in this update, which lets you pay 50 silver at your homestead to make a piece of equipment look like any other item of the same type. There will be three new skills here, which will increase the AoE on your leap attack, allow your raven to automatically loot enemies killed by ranged attacks, or give you a higher chance of collecting loot at all. There’s also a new close camera option, which appears to just be an official version of the God of War-style FOV mod players have figured out.

And then, under ‘game improvements’, buried within the ‘miscellaneous’ subhead, we have the most fabulous patch note of all. “There will now be more cats throughout England. The best clutter.” Praise be.

This update also sets the stage for the Ostara Festival, which will launch a bit later on March 18. The event, which will run until April 8, looks to be a springtime follow-up to the Yule Festival. It’ll bring spring foliage to Ravensthorpe, and include new activities “such as egg hunts”. There’ll be more details on this around the launch of the event.